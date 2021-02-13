Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 13 (ANI): Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, and Taijul Islam took crucial wickets as Bangladesh came back to stay in the game against West Indies on day three of the ongoing second Test on Saturday here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

At stumps on day three, West Indies' score reads 41/3 and the visitors have extended their lead to 154 runs. Nkrumah Bonner and Jomel Warrican are currently unbeaten on 8 and 2 respectively.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 296 in the first innings, West Indies' hopes of getting off to a good start were dashed as Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Sheyne Moseley (7) were dismissed by Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan respectively, and the side was reduced to 20/2. As a result of dismissing Moseley, Mehidy became only the fourth Bangladesh bowler to 100 Test wickets.

John Campbell (18) also failed to stay at the crease for a long time and he was clean bowled by Taijul Islam. In the end, Nkrumah Bonner and Jomel Warrican ensured that the visitors did not lose more wickets before the close of play on day three.

Earlier, resuming day three at 105/4, overnight batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun managed to add 37 runs more to the total, before Rahkeem Cornwall striking for the Windies and the spinner sent Mithun (15) back to the pavilion in the 46th over.

Three overs later, Cornwall dismissed Rahim (54) and this reduced the hosts to 155/6 and the side was in danger of being asked to follow-on. Liton Das and Mehidy then ensured that the hosts did not lose more wickets before the lunch break and the side went into the interval at a score of 181/6, still trailing Windies by 228 runs.

In the second session, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan were on top of their game and the duo mixed caution with aggression to bring their hosts back into the game. The second session saw both batters going past their 50-run mark and Windies bowlers were not able to take a single wicket in two hours.

At the tea break, Bangladesh's score read 272/6, still trailing West Indies by 137 runs with Das and Hasan unbeaten on 66 and 53 respectively. However, after the tea break, Windies stormed back as the side dismissed Das (71) and Nayeem Hasan (0) in quick succession by Cornwall.

Soon after, Bangladesh was bowled out for 296 and this gave the visitors West Indies a lead of 113 runs. For the visitors, Rahkeem Cornwall was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-74 from 32 overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies 409 and (John Campbell 18, Nkrumah Bonner 8*, Mehidy Hasan 1-14); Bangladesh 296 (Liton Das 71, Mehidy Hasan 57, Rahkeem Cornwall 5-74). (ANI)

