Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 12 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed their 15-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. They have retained the same squad as the one that secured a 2-1 series win in Pakistan last month.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the side, which comprises an impressive pace attack featuring Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. The first two ODIs are scheduled for April 17 and 20 in Dhaka, before the series concludes on April 23 in Chattogram, as per ICC.

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Five members of the squad, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain and Tanzid Hasan are currently featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and are set to join the group on April 12. Bangladesh and New Zealand will then contest a three-match T20I series, running from April 27 to May 2.

New Zealand have already named their group for the upcoming series, with Ben Lister coming in as a replacement for the injured Kristian Clarke recently.

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Bangladesh v New Zealand ODI series schedule:First ODI: April 17, Dhaka

Second ODI: April 20, Dhaka

Third ODI: April 23, Chattogram

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

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