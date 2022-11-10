Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Bangladesh XI defeated Tamil Nadu XI by 19 runs in the third one-dayer of the four-match series here on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visiting team was restricted to 220 in 48.4 overs despite a fluent knock of 66 by Mohammad Tawhid Hiridoy (74 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and Anamul Haque Bijoy's 42.

Right-arm medium-pacer H Trilok Nag, who has been impressive in the outings so far, was the pick of the TN bowlers, taking three wickets.

Left-arm spinners S Ajith Ram and S Mohan Prasath finished with two scalps each. Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals and the 64-run seventh-wicket stand between Tawhid Hiridoy and Mohammad Taijul Islam (19) helped prop up the Bangladesh score.

In reply, Tamil Nadu without their top players, looked in control at 138 for 2 in the 38th over with captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul (70, 108 balls, 6 fours) and Daryl S Ferrario (40, 61 balls, 2 fours) at the crease. Ferrario fell to Mominul Haque Showrab after adding 101 runs for the third wicket with Paul. U Mukilesh (20) helped Paul put on 26 runs for the fourth wicket. However, after he was dismissed by Mominul Haque, things went downhill for the home team as the Bangladesh spinners put the brakes. Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 201 in the 48th over. The host leads the series 2-1 with the final match to be played on Friday. Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 220 in 48.4 overs (Anamul Haque Bijoy 42, Md Tawhid Hiridoy 66 (74b, 2x4, 2x6), H Trilok Nag 3/36) beat Tamil Nadu XI 201 in 47.4 overs (Daryl S. Ferrario 40, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 70 (108b, 6x4s) by 19 runs.

