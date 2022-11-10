ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will face off in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Salt Lame Stadium in Kolkata on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams eye for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan can climb up to second in the team standings with a win and will be aiming for that. They are undefeated in their past three league games after suffering an opening day defeat. Meanwhile, NorthEast United are the only winless team in the league and have last all of their five matches so far in the competition.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Salt Lame Stadium in Kolkata on November 10, 2022 (Thursday). The ATKMB vs NEUFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

