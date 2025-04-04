Barcelona, Apr 4 (AP) Barcelona has its eyes on a possible treble this season and two critical clashes with Real Madrid that will directly impact two of those title shots, but first it has to play an in-form Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

Barcelona and Betis are the hottest teams in the Spanish league as it approaches the final stretch with nine league games to go.

Barcelona has won nine league games in a row and is undefeated in 2025 through 21 games across all competitions. Sixth-placed Betis has also found its stride with six straight wins in La Liga, including big victories over Madrid and fierce city rival Sevilla.

Hansi Flick has Barcelona playing its best soccer since the departure of Lionel Messi nearly four years ago. Now, the team has three chances to finish the campaign with a major title: It leads the Spanish league by three points over Madrid, has reached the Copa del Rey final, and faces Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals next week.

Only Madrid stands in Barcelona's way in the two domestic competitions: the rivals will meet in the Copa del Rey title match on April 26, before they play again in the league in May.

But for now, Flick wants his team to focus on Betis.

“To dream big is okay, but we have to focus on the next match. Dreams comes when you work hard and stay focused,” Flick said Friday. “I have the feeling that the team believes in themselves. My job is to remind them that we have to play and show it on the pitch. ... You never know how it will go, but we are fighting for everything."

Improved Betis

============

Flick said he expected Betis to give his side a tough fight similar to the 2-2 draw in Seville in December, instead of the 5-1 blowout by Barcelona in the Copa in January.

The German coach praised counterpart Manuel Pellegrini, especially for his ability to get the best of out Brazil forward Antony, who has scored four goals and provided several assists since joining Betis on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer market.

“He is an experienced coach and he knows to bring out the best version of every team and new players,” Flick said about Pellegrini. “When you see Antony, how he plays now and how he played with Man United, you see the work of the coach.”

No Isco, Barcelona may rotate

===================

Betis will be missing its best playmaker with Isco Alarcón suspended for having accumulated five yellow cards.

Flick seemed to indicate that he is considering rotating his starters ahead of the Borussia game on Wednesday after he twice mentioned the need to watch the minutes of his most used players.

Lamine Yamal could be rested after he took an ankle knock during Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid in the Copa semifinals on Wednesday. The 17-year-old phenom has played over 3,300 minutes for his club this campaign, making him the fourth-most used player for Flick. (AP) AM

