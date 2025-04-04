Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Mumbai Indians in what promises to be an exciting counter in IPL 2025. You can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here. Both teams have played three matches each, winning one and losing two. However, Mumbai Indians have the momentum going into this clash, having broken their winless run with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. The massive victory over the defending champions will give Hardik Pandya and co a lot of confidence as they head into this match against Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch LSG vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed start so far. After losing their IPL 2025 opener against Delhi Capitals by the barest of margins, Lucknow Super Giants showed why they are a force to be reckoned with as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard. But another disappointing performance followed, this time against Punjab Kings and LSG find themselves struggling a bit. It is still early days in the competition but Rishabh Pant's form with the bat is also turning out to be a cause of concern for his team. Lucknow Super Giants will look to put all the disappointment behind and put up a dominant display against the five-time champions. LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar