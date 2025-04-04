OUT! Rishabh Pant's woeful form continues as he is dismissed cheaply again! He got a leading edge off the ball by Hardik Pandya and Corbin Bosch did well to take a good catch. LSG are dented big time and Mumbai Indians are clawing their way back in this match. Rishabh Pant c (sub)Corbin Bosch b Hardik Pandya 2(6)
We are at the halfway mark and LSG have scored 100/2 with Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram at the crease. Both these players will ideally want to build a partnership and hope that LSG have atleast another 100 runs off the next 10.
OUT! Hardik Pandya has struck and he has dismissed Nicholas Pooran! The left-hander played the pull shot a bit earlier than he would have liked and picked out the fielder. A massive blow for Lucknow Super Giants as Nicholas Pooran has been in superb form. Nicholas Pooran c Deepak Chahar b Hardik Pandya 12(6)
OUT! Vignesh Puthur has provided Mumbai Indians with the breakthrough as he dismisses Mitchell Marsh! The right-hander got a leading edge while looking to play the ball on the on-side and Vignesh Puthur takes a superb catch off his own bowling. A big wicket for Mumbai Indians! Mitchell Marsh c and b Vignesh Puthur 60(31)
Mitchell Marsh has provided a fiery start to Lucknow Super Giants here, smashing 60 runs off just 30 balls and LSG are 69/0 in 6 overs. Aiden Markram at the other end, hasn't had much of the strike and he would not complain at all with this partnership going strong. Mumbai Indians are under pressure early on with LSG firmly on top here.
FIFTY for Mitchell Marsh! What a knock it has been from the Australian as he gets to his third fifty of the season! He has led the charge for LSG in brilliant fashion, putting them on the front foot.
Mitchell Marsh has started on a high and he has taken the attack to Mumbai Indians, scoring 26 off 15 so far with four fours and one six. He will look to continue in the same way and help LSG make the most of the powerplay.
Lucknow Super Giants have had a steady start, scoring six runs off the first over bowled by Trent Boult. The two right-handers will look for a partnership as Mumbai Indians eye early wickets.
MI Playing XI vs LSG: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh PuthurImpact Subs: Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma
LSG Playing XI vs MI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh KhanImpact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth, Akash Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Mumbai Indians in what promises to be an exciting counter in IPL 2025. You can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here. Both teams have played three matches each, winning one and losing two. However, Mumbai Indians have the momentum going into this clash, having broken their winless run with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. The massive victory over the defending champions will give Hardik Pandya and co a lot of confidence as they head into this match against Lucknow Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed start so far. After losing their IPL 2025 opener against Delhi Capitals by the barest of margins, Lucknow Super Giants showed why they are a force to be reckoned with as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard. But another disappointing performance followed, this time against Punjab Kings and LSG find themselves struggling a bit. It is still early days in the competition but Rishabh Pant's form with the bat is also turning out to be a cause of concern for his team. Lucknow Super Giants will look to put all the disappointment behind and put up a dominant display against the five-time champions.
LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar