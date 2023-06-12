New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule for India's tour of the West Indies which is slated to begin on July 12th.

BCCI took to Twitter to announce the schedule of the series.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series which will last for a month. India will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the first match will be played from July 12 to July 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

The second Test match will be played from 20th June to 24th June at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. Both Test matches will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

After the end of the Test series, there will be a two-day gap and on the third day India will square off against West Indies in a three-match ODI series which will help them to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2023 series. The first ODI will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The second ODI will be played at the same stadium on July 29. The third and the final game of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

After the ODI series, a five-match T20I series will be played between both teams. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad on August 3. The second T20I match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana on August 6. The third T20I match will be played at the same stadium on August 8. The fourth and the fifth T20I games will be played at the same stadium Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 12 and 13 respectively. (ANI)

