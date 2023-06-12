After some back to back cricket, the Indian cricket team will take a month’s rest ahead of their tour to the West Indies. India's tour of the West Indies consists of two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the dates of the tour. The two matches of the five-game T20I series will be played in the United States of America at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. Meanwhile, scroll down to get India vs West Indies 2023 schedule and time table with fixture timings in IST. India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match to Be Played in Ahmedabad on October 15 According to Draft Schedule.

The West Indies tour will be an important one for India. As it will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle for India. Also the ODI games will serve as a preparatory series for Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in West Indies and USA, thus the T20I matches will have a relevancy. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to Have Matches at Nine Venues, Know Tentative Fixture Dates for CWC Tournament.

India vs West Indies 2023 Full Schedule

Date & Time Match Venue July 12,07:30 PM 1st Test Roseau, Dominica July 20, 07:30 PM 2nd Test Port of Spain, Trinidad July 27, 07:00 PM 1st ODI Bridgetown, Barbados July 29, 07:00 PM 2nd ODI Bridgetown, Barbados Aug 01, 07:00 PM 3rd ODI Port of Spain, Trinidad Aug 03, 08:00 PM 1st T20I Port of Spain, Trinidad Aug 06, 08:00 PM 2nd T20I Guyana Aug 08, 08:00 PM 3rd T20I Guyana Aug 12, 08:00 PM 4th T20I Lauderhill, Florida Aug 13, 08:00 PM 5th T20I Lauderhill, Florida

India vs West Indies 2023 Live Streaming Online and Live TV Telecast

India’s tour of West Indies 2023 will be telecast live on DD Sports while live streaming online will be available on FanCode mobile app and website. JioCinema will also provide the free live streaming online of India vs West Indies Test, ODI and T20I series. India’s squads for the tour are yet to be announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).