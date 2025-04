Munich, Apr 18 (AP) Ben Shelton advanced to his second clay-court semifinals by beating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3 at the BMW Open on Friday.

The American, who won the Houston title on clay a year ago, hit 29 winners to Darderi's 12 in chilly temperatures in Bavaria.

Shelton, the No. 2 seed, next faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the final. The fifth-seeded Cerundolo moved into the last four by defeating David Goffin 6-2, 6-4.

Before the tournament, Shelton attended his first professional soccer game when Bayern Munich drew with rival Borussia Dortmund 2-2 last Saturday.

In reaching his ninth tour-level semifinal, Shelton ended Darderi's career-best winning streak at seven matches, which included the Marrakech title.

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev rallied to beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4. The third-ranked Zverev will face Fabian Marozsan or Zizou Bergs in the semifinals. (AP) AM

