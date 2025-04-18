The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The thrilling IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Sanju Samson-led RR are having a poor run in the ongoing season. RR vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 36.

The inaugural champions have secured two wins and five losses in their seven outings. The Rajasthan-based franchise is coming into this contest after securing a heartbreaking defeat in the super over against Delhi Capitals. Another loss will put them in a dangerous situation to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are having a decent run in the IPL 2025. The Rishabh Pant-led side has won four and suffered three losses in seven matches. A victory over RR will put them in a good position in the IPL 2025 standings. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. RR vs LSG IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram (LSG), Riyan Parag (RR), Nitish Rana (RR)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (RR), Digvesh Singh Rathi (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Sandeep Sharma (RR)

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nicholas Pooran (c), Mitchell Marsh (vc)

RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Aiden Markram (LSG), Riyan Parag (RR), Nitish Rana (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Digvesh Singh Rathi (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Sandeep Sharma (RR)

