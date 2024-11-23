Perth [Australia], November 23 (ANI): Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul formed an exceptional partnership of 84 runs as the visitors lead by 130 runs at the end of the second session of the opening Test match at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

At the end of the second session of the Perth Test, India are 84/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42*) and KL Rahul (34*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors lead by 130 runs in the match.

The second session kicked off with Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the innings with the visitors leading by 46 runs.

Both the batters started off the innings slowly but picked up the pace later on and started attacking the opponent bowlers.

Jaiswal and Rahul completed their 50-run partnership in the 15th over of the innings as the latter took a triple on the bowling of right-arm seamer Pat Cummins.

In the next over (16th), the Jasprit Bumrah-led side completed the lead of 100 runs.

Recapping the first session of the Perth Test on Day 2, Australia started the second day at 67/7, with Mitchell Starc (6*) and Alex Carey (19*) unbeaten.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah struck for India early, removing in-form wicketkeeper Carey for 21 in 31 balls, with three fours. He was caught behind by keeper Rishabh Pant. It also brought up Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia was 70/8.

In the 33rd over, Harshit Rana got the wicket of Nathan Lyon for just five runs. Lyon could not pick up the short ball and tried to steer it past third man, but it hit his glove and went to KL Rahul in the slips. Australia was 79/9.

Following this, Starc and Hazlewood frustrated Indian bowlers by putting up the first decent partnership of their innings. While Hazlewood blocked pretty much everything, Starc would let out a hit now and then. They took Australia to the 100-run mark in 45.4 overs.

The wait for a wicket finally came to an end after 110 balls, with Starc skying one in the air and the ball was caught by Pant easily. Starc's patient and defiant 26 in 112 balls, with two fours, came to an end.

India bundled out Australia for 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers for India, bowling fantastically for his 18 overs. Rana also took 3/48 in 15.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj (2/20) also got crucial two scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh in his 13 overs.

Brief Score 150 & 84/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42*, KL Rahul 34*, Mitchell Starc 0/25) vs Australia 104 (Mitchell Starc 26, Alex Carey 21, Jasprit Bumrah 5/30). (ANI)

