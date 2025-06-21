Cromwell (US), Jun 21 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia landed an eagle courtesy two great shots on the sixth but still managed only an even par 70 for the second day running in the Travelers Championship where he is now placed Tied-35th, here.

Indian-American Bhatia, fighting for a place in the Fedex Cup play-offs, birdied the third and eagled the sixth but dropped one shot on the fourth and a double on the 17th.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler dropped a late double bogey, but carded 1-under 69 and still kept a share of the lead alongside Justin Thomas (64) and Tommy Fleetwood (65).

The trio is at 9-under. Scheffler had led after the first day 8-under. He had an early bogey on the sixth and then four birdies to move to 11-under and sole lead before he dropped a double on the Par-4 17th.

When Thomas and Scheffler are paired in the third round, it will be the first time since they played the first two rounds at the Masters.

Thomas carded five consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 15th on way to 64, his ninth consecutive round in the 60s at TPC River Highlands. This season he has had one win at RBC Heritage and three runner-up results and American Express, Valspar and Truist Championship.

Scheffler seeks to become the first player since Phil Mickelson (2001-2002) to win consecutive Travelers Championship titles and is looking for a fourth victory this season after CJ CUP Byron Nelson, PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament.

Fleetwood, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, is in search of his first PGA TOUR victory in his 159th start and owns five runner-up finishes. Three of his four top-10s this season have come in Signature Events.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was 3-over through four holes en route to carding a 1-over 71. McIlroy is now 5-under and T-9.

Denny McCarthy (64) and Austin Eckroat (71) were at 7-under 133, followed by Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (70) and Nick Taylor (68).

