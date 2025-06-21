FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: River Plate will be facing Monterrey in their second game of the FIFA Club World Cup with a win for the Argentinian club guaranteeing them a place in the next round. Having defeated Urawa Reds in their opening game, the confidence in the squad is high and their attacking play will come to the fore once again this evening. Opponents Monterrey did well to draw against Italian giants Inter Milan, impressive everyone with their defensive play. They had a few chances to win the game on their own but failed to take it. Michael Olise, Harry Kane Score As Bayern Munich Defeat Boca Juniors 2–1 To Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Quarterfinals.

Driussi, the River Plate striker, is a doubt for the game after clashing with his goal keeper Shusaku Nishikawa. Enzo Perez has a muscular injury and is not likely to start for the side while Augustin Ruberto has a long-term injury. Sebastian Driussi is the target man in the final third and he will be supported by Franco Mastantuono and Facundo Colidio from the wings.

Carlos Salcedo has an ACL injury and he will not be available for Monterrey. Oliver Torres and Sergio Canales will form the central midfield partnership while former Sevilla man Lucas Ocampos and German Berterame will start in the attacking third. Oliver Torres will make the side tick with his slick passing game in central areas.

River Plate vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match River Plate vs Monterrey Date Sunday, June 22 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Rose Bowl Stadium, California Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is River Plate vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Aiming to qualify for the Round of 16, toppers River Plate will clash against Monterrey in their Group E clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The River Plate vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be held at Rose Bowl Stadium in California, and starts at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of River Plate vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch River Plate vs Monterrey live telecast on any TV channel. For River Plate vs Monterrey online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of River Plate vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the River Plate vs Monterrey live streaming on the DAZN app and website. River Plate look the strong of the two teams and should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).