India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The first Test of the ongoing IND vs ENG Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 started on the right foot for the visitors India, with their batters making merry on a batting-friendly track at Headingley, to end Day 1 on 3 359 for 3, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant still batting in the middle. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. England won the toss and asked India to bat first, who handed Sai Sudarshan a debut, while bringing back Shardul Thakur and Karun Nair in the XI after a long gap. Indian openers started well, but were two down for 92 at lunch, with Sudarshan departing on a duck.

Yashasvi Jaiswal provided India with a stellar start, scoring his maiden Test ton in England, which made the cricketer the only player to score a hundred on debut innings in England, the West Indies, and Australia. Jaiswal was supported by captain Shubman Gill, who himself struck a ton on his captaincy debut, making the player the fifth Indian skipper to achieve this feat. Gill found a remarkable partner in vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who scored a half-century.

For England, the decision to bowl first backfired, with captain Ben Stokes being the only standout bowler for the Three Lions, claiming two wickets out of the three that India fell. Shubman Gill To be Fined for Wearing Black Socks? Indian Captain Could Attract Penalty for Violating ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rule During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell