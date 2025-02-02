Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Paris 2024 Olympian trap shooter Shreyasi Singh, a member of the Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to oversee the Bihar Olympic Association's matters, along with her fellow athletes, today highlighted the pride and confidence with which the Bihar contingent is competing the 2025 National Games Uttarakhand.

"It is in placing the athletes at the centre that we are bringing in a more professional culture. The results are already showing. Our athletes have already won medals in Rugby and Wushu, but even those who have not got podium finishes feel cared for," said Shreyasi Singh, who led Bihar in the Athletes' Parade and will compete in the Trap Shooting event as quoted by the IOA press release.

Bihar State Sports Authority Director General S Raveendran said working with the Ad Hoc Committee was a vastly different experience when compared to the earlier regime. "I can see that they are aligned with the State's vision of raising the standard of our sport," he said. "By looking after the welfare and addressing the needs of the athletes, it has been commendable."

He said he was happy that the Ad Hoc Committee ensured that the selection of athletes was done in a fair manner. "For a change, we have had no complaints about the process or about the lack of transparency," Raveendran said. "I am glad that the Committee planned training camps for the selected athletes and even engaged coaches from outside Bihar to assist their preparations."

Raveendran recalled times when Bihar athletes would turn up for Athletes' Parades in the Opening Ceremony in bare feet or in slippers and as a ragtag outfit.

"That would draw adverse comments in the national media. I am glad that the Ad Hoc Committee and the Bihar Government have projected a strong image of Brand Bihar at the National Games," he was quoted as per the press release.

The IOA-appointed Ad Hoc Committee to oversee the Bihar Olympic Association matters includes representatives from Hockey, Weightlifting, Rugby and Athletics besides Shreyasi Singh. The panel's first task was to ensure that there would be no compromise either in the preparation of the Bihar contingent or with its dignity and honour. (ANI)

