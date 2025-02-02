Sporting San Miguelito will take on Inter Miami in a pre-season Club Friendly 2025 match on Monday. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were held to a draw in each of their last two pre-season friendly encounters. Miami won those games on penalties. Lionel Messi's team will aim for another dominant performance in their upcoming friendly clash against Sporting San Miguelito. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Inter Miami might treat this encounter as a crucial opportunity to shape their squad ahead of the new season. The Inter Miami match will be the club's third under their new coach, Javier Mascherano. In his first coaching stint with the club, Mascherano will aim for a dominant performance in the MLS Cup as well as a good run in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Club World Cup.

Where is Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami will take on Sporting San Miguelito in a Club Friendly 2025 clash on Monday, February 3. The Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami match will be hosted at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez and it will start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly 2025 Live Telecast?

Indian audience will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. No TV channels will provide the Club Friendly 2025 clash between the two franchises. For live streaming options, read below. Lionel Messi Shares Glimpses of Training Session Ahead of Inter Miami vs Club America Friendly Match (See Pics).

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly 2025?

In good news for Indian fans, the viewers will be able to watch the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami match live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch the Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami clash on Apple TV and MLS season pass. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch the live streaming for free. Inter Miami will begin as favourites and will win this contest against the Sporting San Miguelito Club Friendly 2025 match on Monday.

