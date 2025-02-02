Arsenal face Manchester City in a high-octane encounter this evening at the Emirates, with the teams needing a win to remain alive in the title race. The Gunners trail league leaders Liverpool by 9 points while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City had a disappointing mid-season to leave them 15 short of the top place. Mikel Arteta knows the importance of this fixture, and this is the third season running where the team could miss out on the title despite being highly competitive. For Manchester City though, a strong end to the campaign could salvage the lows that hit the club, a first under the new regime for them. Arsenal versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Teenager Arrested in Probe of Online Abuse of Arsenal Forward Kai Havertz’s Wife Sophia Havertz.

Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri will be part of the front three for Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli is an option from the bench if Arteta decides to tweak things in the second half. Thomas Partey will be the central defensive midfielder, allowing the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to venture forward and support the attack. William Saliba at the heart of defence will have a key role to play here.

Erling Haaland is not popular with the Arsenal supporters for his on-field antics against the Gunners and it will be interesting to see the reception the Norwegian striker gets. Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will be supporting him in attack with Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush on the wings. Mateo Kovacic will be at the base of the midfield, orchestrating play. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal Win While Bournemouth Stuns Nottingham Forest 5-0.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal are slated to go up against Manchester City in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, February 2. The Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Arsenal vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will be a highly competitive game with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).