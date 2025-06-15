Dantewada, Jun 15 (PTI) Dantewada in Chhattisgarh is shedding the tag of being a Naxal-affected district and is carving a new identity for itself as a sports hub thanks to the local administration's unique initiative supported by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's foundation.

With the Naxalite footprint gradually shrinking in the district, the administration has introduced 'Maidan Cup' in collaboration with the Mann Deshi Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, under which 50 playgrounds will be developed in Dantewada to boost sports culture and talent.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

"At least 20 playgrounds have been developed in the district so far with community participation as a part of the project, and by October, the target will be achieved," Dantewada collector Kunal Dudawat told PTI.

Last year, the state government organised the Bastar Olympics 2024 to promote sports talents from the Bastar region, comprising Dantewada and six other districts.

Also Read | Andrew McDonald Hints at Top-Order Batting Changes for Australia After ICC WTC 2025 Final Loss Against South Africa.

The idea was to connect sports talents of Naxal-affected and sensitive districts with the world through games, he said.

"Along these lines, we decided to introduce Maidan Cup to provide dedicated playgrounds to children and youth to further boost sports talents in collaboration with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Mann Deshi Foundation, he said.

Dudawat said in the first phase, 50 playgrounds will be developed in as many villages, and it will be replicated in the entire district in the next phase.

Vibrant playgrounds are being developed in existing spaces on the premises of government high, higher secondary and porta-cabin schools in the district with the help of community participation, he said.

The official said that 20 playgrounds have been developed with facilities for 13 different sports, including a running track, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump, wall climbing, etc.

He said the district administration could have built the playgrounds on its own, but the idea was to involve community and iconic figures like Sachin Tendulkar to attract youths and children.

The playgrounds were developed with materials available locally, and not more than Rs 4 lakh was spent on each of the facilities. Paintings on boundary walls of the playground have been done by local children, Dudawat said.

"With these facilities, we want the next sports personality of the country to come from the Bastar region. Youths of Bastar have been torchbearers in athleticism, with specific physical and genetic traits advantageous for particular sports. Several youngsters from the region join the police, paramilitary and armed forces, and with these playgrounds, we want the youth to shine in national and internal sports," he said.

"In the long run, we want the next Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha to come from Bastar," he asserted.

The official said panchayats that develop the best playgrounds in their areas under this initiative will be rewarded with a skating park.

He further said the district administration has also been building a residential sports city, where elite athletes with medal potential from the region will receive specialised training.

This sports city will have cricket, football and hockey grounds, swimming pools and other sports facilities, he added.

"For the first time in India, there is a community movement to build a playground for children," said Divya Sinha, who is leading the project from the Mann Deshi Foundation.

"We want Dantewada and Bastar to be reorganised as a hub for climbing and skateboarding rather than being known for Naxalism," she said.

The Mann Deshi Foundation has been implementing the Maidan Cup initiative funded by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, she said.

"Imagine growing up in a place where children have never felt the thrill of scoring a goal, the joy of swinging on a jungle gym, or the pride of competing in a kabaddi match. For years, this was the reality for thousands of kids in Dantewada, a region where conflict and poverty stole not just livelihoods but childhood itself. But today, something extraordinary is happening," she said.

Sinha said around 70 per cent of Indian schools lack proper sports facilities, and over 500 million Indians have never played a sport.

"In Dantewada, many children have never had a safe space to run, play, or just be kids. This isn't just about games. Research shows that playgrounds reduce dropout rates, improve mental health, and even deter youth from joining extremist groups," she said.

Playgrounds have already been completed in Chhindnar, Kasoli and Heetameta villages, among others, directly impacting 10,000 children, she said.

"In Dantewada, we have trained sports teachers of 100 government schools as a part of Mann Deshi Foundaton's travel coach programme. In Maharashtra, we have trained 1,700 sports teachers from government schools. For the first time, the Maidan Cup initiative has been undertaken in Dantewada in the country," Prabhat Sinha from Mann Deshi Foundation said.

More than 150 villagers, including teachers, farmers, labourers, workers and children, gathered to make playgrounds in Dantewada, he said.

After Dantewada, the Maidan Cup initiative will be replicated in Jashpur (Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's home district) and Raigarh districts, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)