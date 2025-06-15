FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: German champions Bayern Munich will be facing Auckland City in their opening game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Auckland City ply their trade in the New Zealand league and are currently third in the points table behind Birkenhead United and Western Springs. With Benfica and Boca Juniors, the other clubs in Group C, it is imperative that both these clubs try and start on a winning note. Bayern Munich dominated the Bundesliga in the season that just finished, but they looked ordinary in Europe and still remain a work in progress under Vincente Kompany. Bayern Munich versus Auckland City will be streamed on the DAZN website and app from 9:30 PM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Manuel Neuer will start in goal for Bayern Munich with Jonathan Tah and Eric Dier at the heart of their defence. Harry Kane will play the lone striker up top and his goal-scoring exploits with Bayern Munich are well known. Thomas Muller should slot in behind him as the playmaker with Serge Gnabry on the wings. Joshua Kimmich will sit back and shield the backline for the German side.

Auckland City will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Myer Bevan as the central striker. Dylan Manickum and Joe Lee will be deployed on the wings to try and create chances from out wide. Michel Den Heijer, Gerard Garriga, and Mario Ilich will be the midfield three for the Kiwi club and the trio will try and maintain the tempo of the game. Conor Tracey in goal should expect a busy day at work, considering how effective the Bayern Munich attack is. A Look at Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Club World Cup 2025, From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe; Check Full List.

When is Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Bayern Munich will open their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Auckland City FC on Sunday, June 15. The Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC Group C match is set to be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC live telecast on any TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Bayern Munich will dominate this game and should secure an easy 4-0 win.

