Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], December 1 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

This series marks a new chapter for Pakistan in the T20I format, with emerging players stepping up in the absence of senior stalwarts. Each player will aim to capitalise on the opportunity and solidify their place in the team.

Also Read | Most Runs in Fourth Innings in Test Cricket, From Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar, Check Full List .

The second and third T20Is are scheduled for December 3 and 5 at the same venue.

"Want to put a good total on the board. It could get slower and lower. We want to give as many chances to youngsters because this series is all about youngsters. Want to improve fielding and bowl well with the new ball," Salman Agha said after winning the toss.

Also Read | BCB President Faruque Ahmed Believes Shakib Al Hasan Can Still Play for Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said the team wouldn't mind bowling first on this pitch.

"Don't mind bowling first. Made a few notes on how the wicket played. The wicket tends to get slower as the game progreses. We have played quite some T20 cricket in the last few months. We are looking forward to have a good game, want to put our right foot forward. Wellington and Ryan Burl come back," Sikandar Raza said.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)