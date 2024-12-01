Mumbai, December 1: Star England batter Joe Root on Sunday overtook Sachin Tendulkar to achieve an elusive record in Test cricket. Root played an unbeaten 23-run knock from 15 balls in the fourth inning of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand and helped the Three Lions clinch an eight-wicket win over the hosts. ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2024: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Leading Run-Scorer in Fourth Innings of Test Matches.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket, with 1580 runs.

Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith (Photo: Twitter/@CaribCricket)

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith holds the fourth with 1611 runs.

Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook (Photo Credits: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

Former England batter Alastair Cook stands in third place on the chart with 1611 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: ANI)

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stands in second place as the leading run scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket with 1625 runs. NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024: Jacob Bethell’s Debut 50, Brydon Carse Help England Seal Clinical Win Over New Zealand in Christchurch.

Joe Root

Joe Root (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Root became the leading run scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket, with 1630 runs. Root leapfrogged Tendulkar to achieve the landmark in Test cricket.