Mumbai, December 1: Star England batter Joe Root on Sunday overtook Sachin Tendulkar to achieve an elusive record in Test cricket. Root played an unbeaten 23-run knock from 15 balls in the fourth inning of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand and helped the Three Lions clinch an eight-wicket win over the hosts. ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2024: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Leading Run-Scorer in Fourth Innings of Test Matches.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket, with 1580 runs.
Graeme Smith
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith holds the fourth with 1611 runs.
Alastair Cook
Former England batter Alastair Cook stands in third place on the chart with 1611 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stands in second place as the leading run scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket with 1625 runs. NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024: Jacob Bethell’s Debut 50, Brydon Carse Help England Seal Clinical Win Over New Zealand in Christchurch.
Joe Root
Root became the leading run scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket, with 1630 runs. Root leapfrogged Tendulkar to achieve the landmark in Test cricket.