Doha [Qatar], May 4 (ANI): Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra said that he could have joined cricket if the rules were changed and allowed him to throw the ball as he throws javelin on Thursday before starting his sting of Diamond League to defend the title in Doha.

"There's a rule that you can only bend your shoulder (elbow) while bowling to a permissible degree. If the rules are changed and they decide that the fast bowler can throw the ball like a javelin, then probably I can join cricket one day!," he said as quoted by olympics.com

He also said that cricket is a popular game in India and the skill of throwing fast in the air is natural as many youngsters play cricket which requires a fast arm.

"Cricket is a very popular sport back in India and bowlers in cricket require a very fast arm," said Neeraj Chopra, when speaking to the media ahead of the Doha Diamond League in Qatar. "So the skill comes naturally to most athletes in India," the javelin thrower added.

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League will start at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha on Friday. India's first track and field Olympic champion and first Indian ever to win a Diamond Trophy, Neeraj Chopra, will feature among a host of champions in one of the most prestigious athletics events.

For the first time, Chopra will be seen in action since his sensational 88.44metre throw that clinched the 2022 Diamond Trophy in Zurich. His title defence will have a familiar cast of competitors in the season-opening meet.

Reigning world champion and 2022 Doha meet winner Anderson Peters from Grenada (Personal Best: 93.07m), Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic (PB: 90.88m), European champion Julian Weber from Germany (PB: 89.54m), and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago (PB: 90.16m) will be Chopra's biggest competitors this season.

The Diamond League is track and field's most prestigious series sitting in the top tier of World Athletics' one-day meeting competitions. The 2023 Diamond League comprises 13 meetings, starting with the Doha event leading up to the two-day Diamond League Final in Eugene on September 16-17th.

Apart from Chopra, several other Olympic and World champions will be part of the season opener in Doha. The women's 100m will feature five-time Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson from Jamaica, former 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain, and a talented American quartet featuring Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Twanisha Terry and Sha'Carri Richardson.

The 200m men's race will feature reigning Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse from Canada, 400m world champion Michael Norman from the USA, 100m world champion and Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley from the USA, and Olympic and world 200m silver medallist Kenny Bednarek from the USA in a competitive field. (ANI)

