Hyderabad, May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders scored 171 for nine against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Rinku Singh smashed 46 off 35 balls while Nitish Rana made 42 off 31 balls. Naveen-ul-Haq, Afghanistan Cricketer, Meets MS Dhoni After LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Clash (See Pic).

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took two wickets each for Sunrisers.

Brief scores: KKR 171/9 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 46, Nitish Rana 42; Marco Jansen 2/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)