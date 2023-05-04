Actor Anushka Sharma with cricket legend Virat Kohli met France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at French Embassy, New Delhi. Emmanuel Lenin took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to share the picture with the couple. Ambassador captioned, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival." Anushka Sharma All Set to Make Her Cannes Debut; Bollywood Actress to Honour Women in Cinema With Kate Winslet - Reports.

Emmanuel mentioned about Sharma's trip to the film festival as she is expected to be part of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with other popular celebrities. Recently Virat dropped adorable pictures of Anushka on May 1 as the actress celebrated her 35th birthday. The couple landed in Delhi for Virat's IPL match in the national capital. Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 6. Ahead of the match, Virat took some time off and went out with his wife, Anushka Sharma. 'I Thought I Was Dating Her Already' Virat Kohli Opens Up on 'Awkward' Text Message He Sent to Anushka Sharma (Watch Video).

Virushka Poses With Emmanuel Lenain:

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in her brother Karnesh Sharma's produced film Chakda Xpress. The actor has two more big Bollywood projects confirmed to release soon. Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL schedule as he plays for the popular franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.