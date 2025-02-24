Mumbai, February 24: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh Cricket Team in their second Group A clash of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, as per the ICC. The Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led side enter a must-win mode for the rest of the tournament after dropping their opening game to India. Meanwhile, for the Black Caps, semi-finals qualification beckons. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of New Zealand vs Bangladesh Group A Clash.

Recent Form

Bangladesh: The Tigers' loss to India to start their Champions Trophy campaign is the only ODI they've played since December last year. Against the West Indies at the back end of 2024, Bangladesh won all three T20Is but lost all three One-Day Internationals. That, combined with their six-wicket loss to powerhouse India, doesn't bode overly well.

New Zealand: The Kiwis have played seven ODIs this calendar year and won six of them. The only loss came against Sri Lanka in January, in a series they prevailed 2-1. Since then, they haven't put a foot wrong, winning all three lead-up One-Dayers to claim the Tri-Nation Series over Pakistan and South Africa. New Zealand then followed up that fine form with a 60-run win over tournament hosts Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener.

Players in Focus

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto

The Tigers' captain missed out against India, removed for a second-ball duck. And while it's stating the obvious, Bangladesh will need to score big runs to threaten the Kiwis, off the back of strong, early foundations with the bat, whether it's in the first or second innings. Nazmul Hossain Shanto is Bangladesh's top-ranked ODI batter, at 26th, off the back of some productive scores in 2024. He'll be desperate to put together a strong innings. Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rawalpindi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for BAN vs NZ Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner

The Black Caps skipper will have an important job with the ball, coming off his 3/66 against Pakistan the other day. The quality of New Zealand's batting was on full display in the Champions Trophy opener, with two hitters reaching three figures and Glenn Phillips belting 61 off 39 balls.

On top of that, there's Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, so there's immense depth in the lineup. The Kiwis' path to victory is bowling well and Santer will play a crucial role both with his field placings and then when he comes in to take pace off the ball.

Squads

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

