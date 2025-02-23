The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the New Zealand national cricket team in the next match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The much-awaited match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 24. The sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand are on the verge of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Black Caps won their first Group A match against the host Pakistan national cricket team by 60 runs. They are ranked second in the Group A points table. Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign on a losing note. Bangladesh suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Team India. Another loss will shut their doors from reaching the semi-finals. Fans are expecting a good contest between the two nations and they are eager to know whether it will rain during the Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. They will get the entire information here.

Rawalpindi Weather live

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will begin at 2:00 PM local time on February 24 in Rawalpindi. In good news for fans, the weather during the match hours is expected to stay clean and there are no chances of rain during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. The temperature would span around 16 to 25 degrees Celsius. Dew is unlikely to affect the later half of the game. Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About BAN vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium offers a batting-friendly track in white-ball cricket. Batters love playing their shots on this track. Spinners get a bit of turn and help. The pitch tends to get slow as the game progresses. Dew might come in the second half of the innings. Teams winning the toss will field first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).