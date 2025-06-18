London, Jun 18 (AP) Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been formally charged by England's Football Association with doping violations, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Mudryk, who became one of Chelsea's biggest signings when he arrived for USD 108 million in 2023, hasn't played since it emerged in December that he was facing a doping investigation.

Also Read | Al-Ain vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

This latest step brings the Ukraine international closer to a ban, which would follow a hearing.

"We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA's Anti-Doping Regulations," the FA said in an e-mailed statement.

Also Read | Pachuca vs RB Salzburg, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

"As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Mudryk has previously denied wrongdoing.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon," he wrote in a statement on social media in December.

Mudryk was spotted in public last month when he posed with fans ahead of Chelsea's Conference League final win over Real Betis in Poland. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)