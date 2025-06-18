FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Former Asian champions Al-Ain will be taking on Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup with both teams looking for a positive start here. With Manchester City in the group as well, it is imperative these two clubs secure an early three point. Juventus finished third in the recently concluded Serie A season and had a poor run in Europe. Manager Igor Tudor knows he has a good squad at his disposal, and it is just a matter of time before they click. UAE based Al-Ain have been one of the top teams in the continent and they will be relishing this opportunity against a top European club. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lautaro Martínez Cancels Out Sergio Ramos’ Opener As Inter Milan Held to 1–1 Draw by Monterrey.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba and Soufiane Rahimi will form the front two for Al Ain with Kaku as the playmaker behind him. Rui Patricio will be in goal and given his experience as the Portugal no 1 in the past, he is a big game player. Matias Palacios and Yahia Nader will form the double pivot in central midfield. Kouame Autonne, Park Yong-woo and Fabio Cardoso will feature in the back three.

Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik have trained with the Juventus side but are unlikely to feature in this game. Randal Kolo Muani will lead the attack with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao as the attacking midfielders. Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli will look to keep the side ticking with their passing range in midfield.

Al-Ain vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Al-Ain vs Juventus Date Thursday, June 19 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Audi Field, Washington, District of Columbia Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Al-Ain vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Juventus will commence campaign against Al-Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Al-Ain vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Audi Field, Washington, District of Columbia and it starts at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Not Slowing Down at 39: Sergio Ramos Soars and Scores for Monterrey Against Inter Milan in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Ain vs Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Al-Ain vs Juventus live telecast on any TV channel. For Al-Ain vs Juventus online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Ain vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Al-Ain vs Juventus live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Juventus will dominate this tie from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

