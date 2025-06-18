FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: CF Pachuca of the Mexican league will be facing RB Salzburg in the FIFA Club World Cup Group H fixture. With Real Madrid and Al-Hilal the other clubs involved in this group, it is imperative for both these sides to start on the front foot. Salzburg finished second in the Austrian Bundesliga and the club has regularly played in the Champions League and faced quality sides. Pachuca on the other hand will use this platform to test their quality against the best of bests which is a glorious learning opportunity. Is 17-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Dating 30-Year-Old Fati Vazquez? Internet Abuzz With Speculations After Vacation Pics of Them at Same Location Go Viral; Here's What the Barcelona Star Had to Say.

Carlos Moreno will start in goal for Pachuca with Eduardo Bauermann and Sergio Barreto forming the defensive pairing. John Kennedy is the target man in the final third with Emilio Rodriguez and Oussama Idrissi on the wings. Alan Bautista is the playmaker in this side and will slot in behind the front three.

Mads Bidstrup, the Salzburg skipper, will feature in the central midfield where he will partner Takumu Kawamura. Edmund Baidoo and Petar Ratkov will from the front two for the team with Nene Dorgeles and Oscar Gloukh as the attacking midfielders. John Mellberg is back fit and will be part of the playing eleven.

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Pachuca vs RB Salzburg Date Thursday, June 19 Time 03:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Pachuca vs RB Salzburg, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will commence campaign against Al-Hilal FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Not Slowing Down at 39: Sergio Ramos Soars and Scores for Monterrey Against Inter Milan in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Pachuca vs RB Salzburg, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Pachuca vs RB Salzburg live telecast on any TV channel. For Pachuca vs RB Salzburg online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Pachuca vs RB Salzburg FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Pachuca vs RB Salzburg live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. It will be a keenly contested game with Salzburg securing a 1-2 win.

