Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC on Monday roped in Tamil Nadu players Lijo Francis and Jockson Dhas on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Both the footballers who have been given their maiden ISL contracts, will be joining the side from Bhopal-based club, Madan Maharan, CFC announced in a press release.

24-year-old Dhas hails from Vallavilai village, located in Kanyakumari district, is a midfielder while 22-year-old Francis is a defender. They had played together for Chennai City for two I-League seasons.

Francis was also one of the few Indian footballers selected for a month-long training camp in Madrid by the Spanish club AD Alcorcon.

On landing his first ISL contract, Francis said, “I am happy to join the Chennaiyin FC family and I am excited to play in front of the fans. This is my first time playing for a club in the ISL, and I'm looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Dhas, on the other hand, began his professional career with the Lions in 2019 and has made 32 appearances so far. He scored two goals and provided three assists during his three-year stint with the club. He also featured in one AFC Cup game for Chennai City.

“I'm so excited to play for Chennaiyin FC, a club from my hometown, in front of the Tamil Nadu fans," Dhas said.

