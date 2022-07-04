Bernardo Silva has been on Barcelona's radar the entire summer but the Catalans are yet to make an offer for the Portuguese star. The 27-year-old midfielder has been instrumental in Pep Guardiola's plans since arriving at Manchester City but is now looking to start a new chapter in his career. Raheem Sterling Transfer News: Chelsea Close to Signing Manchester City Attacker.

According to a report from Sport, Bernardo Silva is looking to part ways with Manchester City in the summer. The Portuguese star reportedly wants a move to Barcelona and has notified his agent about it after the Catalans expressed their interest in him.

It is understood that Barcelona will begin negotiations with Manchester City in the coming weeks. The Blaugranas are hoping to strike a deal with the Premier League giants in order to com[lete their first signing of this summer transfer window.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in 2017, helping the club win multiple Premier League titles. The English champions are also open to let the 27-year-old leave but only if the correct offer arrives.

Manchester City want around €100 million for the Portuguese star but it will be impossible for Barcelona to match that demand, due t them working under strict financial restrictions.

Barcelona manager Xavi is a huge fan of the player and is pushing for the signing. The Spaniard has made the midfielder his top priority and with the Catalans hoping t sell, Frebkie de Jong to Manchester United, Silva will come in as his replacement.

