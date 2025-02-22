Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Chinelle Henry (62) equalled the record for fastest fifty in the tournament as UP Warriorz set a 178-run target for Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

West Indies' Henry struck eight sixes and two fours in her 23-ball 62 and provided a much-needed impetus to UPW, who were limping at one stage at 91 for six after 14 overs.

The right-handed Caribbean batter struck three sixes in Arundhati Reddy's penultimate over of the innings to bring up her fifty in only 18 balls to equal Sophia Dunkley's record, set for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2023.

Henry's whirlwind knock at No. 8 lifted UP Warriorz out of doldrums as they were facing the risk of being restricted for a moderate total after each of their specialist batters had flopped.

On a fresh pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, the DC bowlers produced a fine show to reduce their opponents for a mere 89 for six.

Kiran Navgire showed initial promise but perished for a 20-ball 17 with three fours, but before that, Marizanne Kapp had removed Vrinda Dinesh (4).

Jess Jonassen accounted for Deepti Sharma (13) and her team-mate Tahlia McGrath (24), while Kapp returned to get rid of the dangerous Grace Harris (2) in the 13th over.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 177/9 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 24, Chinelle Henry 62; Marizanne Kapp 2/18, Arundhati Reddy 2/52, Jess Jonassen 4/31) vs Delhi Capitals.

