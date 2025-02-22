Cricket is the battle between ball and bat with bowlers doing their best to outsmart the batter and batters taking opportunities to score maximum runs off every delivery. The matches in the ICC tournaments hold most value with the top teams looking to make their mark on the mega tournaments. The ICC Champions Trophy has delivered some of ODI cricket’s highest team totals, these high-scoring encounters highlight exceptional batting prowess, defining moments, and unforgettable performances that have shaped the tournament’s history. Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy: Ben Duckett, Nathan Astle and Other List of Top Scorers in 50-Over Cricket Tournament.

In the previous eight editions of the ICC Champions Trophy tournaments, there were 20 instances when the teams have crossed the magic figure of 300-runs. Out of these, teams batting second have scored the total above 300 only four times, winning the matches on two occasions. The 2025 edition promises even more records. Here is the Top 10 list of Highest Totals in ICC Championship Trophy. Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Highest Team Total in ICC Champions Trophy

Score Team Against CT Edition Venue 351 England Australia 2025 Lahore 347 New Zealand USA 2004 The Oval 338 Pakistan India 2017 The Oval 331 India South Africa 2013 Cardiff 323 England South Africa 2009 Centurion 322 Sri Lanka India 2017 The Oval 321 India Sri Lanka 2017 The Oval 320 New Zealand Pakistan 2025 Karachi 319 India Pakistan 2017 Birmingham 319 Sri Lanka South Africa 2009 Centurion

In the 2025 edition, England side broke multiple records with batter Ben Duckett owning three individual records in the same match. With his 165 runs’ innings, the batter not only became the highest individual scorer for England against Australia in ICC tournaments, but became the first batter to score 150+ runs in the Champions Trophy history and eventually the highest individual scorer in the tournament. His innings helped England to record the highest team total in the ICC Champions Trophy history.

