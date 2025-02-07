Raia (Goa) Feb 7 (PTI) Churchill Brothers returned to the top of the I-League 2024-25 table with a clinical 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC here on Friday.

For Churchill, Lalremruata Ralte and Kingslee Fernandes found the target as the home side now leads the chart with 26 points from 13 matches.

They are two points ahead of Namdhari FC, who will face Shillong Lajong FC on Saturday.

For Gokulam Kerala, M Soosairaj reduced the margin in the added time of the match.

The match was a testament to Churchill Brothers' relentless attack and strategic play, which has seen them notch eight wins in this campaign so far.

Gokulam Kerala, who are on sixth with 19 points, suffered their second consecutive loss.

From the outset, Churchill imposed their game plan effectively, utilising high pressing and quick passing to disrupt Gokulam Kerala's setup.

Their dynamic play stretched the width of the pitch, allowing them to penetrate Gokulam's defence with relative ease.

The breakthrough came in the 21st minute. Lalremruata Ralte's free-kick from the top of the box deflected off Gokulam Kerala midfielder Sergio Llamas, who was part of the wall, and wrong-footed goalkeeper Shibin Kunniyil as it nestled into the net.

Churchill continued to threaten Gokulam Kerala's goal throughout the first half.

Notably, Sebastian Gutierrez and Wayde Lekay, the league's joint second top-scorer with nine strikes, were instrumental in creating multiple scoring opportunities.

Gutierrez's efforts particularly stood out, though Lekay was unlucky, hitting the woodwork and failing to capitalise on a well-set chance.

The second half mirrored the first, with Churchill Brothers maintaining control and creating numerous opportunities.

Their persistent efforts paid off in the 62nd minute when Kingslee Fernandes doubled the lead.

Receiving a clever pass from Gutierrez, Fernandes twisted and turned before slotting the ball through the legs of Gokulam Kerala defender Salam Ranjan Singh and effectively sealing the match for his team.

Despite the overwhelming control by Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala found a late consolation goal in stoppage time through Soosairaj.

His determined effort took a deflection off Nischal Chandan and managed to find the back of the net, providing a slight reprieve for the struggling side.

