The Pakistan national cricket team will face the New Zealand national cricket team in the first ODI match of the much-awaited Pakistan Tri-Series 2025. The South Africa national cricket team are the third team participating in the high-voltage Tri-Series. The Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is crucial for all three teams, as it will be their last ODI series before they participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Tri-Series will give a crucial platform to South Africa and New Zealand to adapt to Pakistan's condition. For Pakistan, the hosts will aim to find their best playing XI. On Which Channel Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs NZ vs SA ODI Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Pakistan national cricket team in the Tri-Series 2025. The squad features star cricketers Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The hosts will be aiming for a solid start to build their confidence for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be captained by all-rounder Mitchell Santner. The Black Caps squad comprises veteran cricketers like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Dary Mitchell, and Lockie Ferguson. The visitors will aim for a positive start in the Tri-Series 2025 match against Pakistan.

PAK vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The Pakistan national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team have faced each other 116 times in ODI cricket. Out of these, Green Shirts have won 61 matches, whereas Black Caps emerged victorious on 51 occasions. Three matches ended without a result. One match ended in a tie.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Key Players

Babar Azam Kane Williamson Shaheen Shah Afridi Mitchell Santner Fakhar Zaman Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Key Battles

The battle between Kane Williamson and Shaheen Afridi will be a treat to watch out for. New Zealand's Williamson has scored 15 runs in 23 balls against Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Afridi. The speedster is yet to dismiss Williamson in ODIs. Babar Azam has a superb record over New Zealand's ace spinner Mitchell Santner. The right-handed batter has amassed 125 runs off 144 deliveries without getting dismissed. Babar has smashed 11 fours and three sixes over Santner in ODIs till now.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Venue and Match Timings

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7. The first match of the Tri-Series will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is Sony Sports Network. Viewers can find the live telecast options for the PAK vs NZ Tri Series 2025 1st ODI on Sony Sports and its HD channels. The live streaming of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv website and app. Apart from that, FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the Tri-Series.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).