Nyon [Switzerland], March 9 (ANI): UEFA on Tuesday announced that Sebastian Constantin Coltescu has been suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season for "inappropriate behaviour" following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector.

The incident had taken place in December during a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir FK. The match had to be postponed after PSG and Basaksehir players walked off the pitch in the first half following Demba Ba's allegation that Coltescu had racially abused Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.

UEFA, in a statement, said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the events that led to the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir FK on 8 December 2020 being abandoned, and the subsequent proceedings opened against the match officials Sebastian Constantin Coltescu and Octavian Sovre, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has taken the following decision: To suspend Sebastian Constantin Coltescu from carrying out any referee's function until the end of the 2020/21 season, i.e. until 30 June 2021, for the violation of Article 11(1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) and Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA Matches (GTC), i.e. for inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed."

Also, the decision orders Coltescu to attend an educational programme before June 30, 2021 under the conditions determined by the UEFA refereeing services.

For Sovre, UEFA CEDB decided to reprimand him for the violation of Article 11(1) DR and Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA Matches, i.e. for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed."

Sovre will also have to attend an "educational programme as soon as possible but before June 30, 2021 under the conditions determined by the UEFA refereeing services."

UEFA's statement added: "With this decision, the CEDB has therefore considered that both match officials violated Articles 11(1) DR and 6(1) GTC (obligation to behave in an appropriate manner), but not Article 14 DR (racism and other discriminatory conduct)."

UEFA also announced a decision regarding Istanbul Basaksehir FK assistant coach, Pierre Achille Webo. "In relation to the same match and the red card of Istanbul Basaksehir FK assistant coach, Pierre Achille Webo, which occurred before the incidents which sparked the above sanctions and was therefore not provoked by them, the CEDB has taken the following decision: To suspend Istanbul Basaksehir FK assistant coach, Pierre Achille Webo, for one (1) UEFA competition match in which he would otherwise participate, for unsporting conduct," it read. (ANI)

