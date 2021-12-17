Tashkent [Uzbekistan], December 17 (ANI): India's weightlifter Lovepreet Singh on Thursday won the silver medal in the men's 109kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent.

Lovepreet Singh lifted a total of 348kg (161+187) and stood 12th in the World Weightlifting Championships, which are being held concurrently in Tashkent until December 17. India, being a Commonwealth nation, is competing in both.

Later in the day, Anuradha Pavunraj secured the bronze medal in women's 87kg at the Commonwealth championships with a combined effort of 195kg (90+105).

"India's #LovepreetSingh clinches in Men's 109kg with a total lift of 348kg (161+187) while #AnuradhaPavunraj bags in Women's 87kg with a total lift of 195kg (90+105) at the Senior Commonwealth Championships 2021 Congratulations to both," SAI Media tweeted on Friday.

So far, India have won 14 medals at the Commonwealth championships, including three golds. However, Indian weightlifters, have won only one medal - a clean and jerk silver - at the World Championships. (ANI)

