Sports News | COVID-19: Surrey Releases Michael Di Venuto from His Contract

London [UK], May 29 (ANI): English cricket club Surrey have announced that head coach Michael Di Venuto will not be returning to the club, even if county competition is able to resume later this summer.

Di Venuto arrived at the Club in 2016 and two years later coached Surrey to the Club's first County Championship title in sixteen years. He is currently at home with his family in Tasmania and will not return to the Club should the 2020 domestic season get underway later this summer.

"With the potential of a vastly shortened English season and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on English cricket, the decision has been taken at this early stage to give Di Venuto as much time as possible to pursue other coaching roles," the club said in a statement.

Di Venuto coached Surrey to its first Championship title since 2002, as well as reaching back to back Lord's finals in the fifty over the game. During his tenure, eight Surrey players made their England debuts across the game's three formats.

Surrey Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, said: "I would like to thank Diva for everything he gave to the role as head coach, his excellent work, the impact he had on the Club and the relationship we have enjoyed as head coach and Director of Cricket."Di Venuto stated that he loved his stay at The Oval and made some wonderful memories and friendships.

"I have loved my time as head coach of Surrey County Cricket Club. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, I haven't had the opportunity to finish the job that I started. I take with me some wonderful memories and friendships of my time at The Oval," Di Venuto said.

"The squad is in a fantastic place right now, I wish the players, management and my successor all the best this season and in the years to come," he added. (ANI)

