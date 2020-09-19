Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni elected to field after winning the toss in the Indian Premier League opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

For CSK, the four foreigners are Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi.

With Sam Curran included in the playing XI after arriving here on September 17, it means there is no separate quarantine for players coming from the UK.

For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, James Pattinson and Trent Boult will be the four foreigners.

Teams:

CSK: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi

MI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

