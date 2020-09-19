MS Dhoni in CSK Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: MS Dhoni will once again captain the Chennai Super Kings when Indian Premier League 13 begins from September 19 in UAE. Dhoni, the Thala of CSK fans and captain of the Chennai-based IPL team, will be aiming to lead CSK to a fourth IPL title. Dhoni-led CSK have been the most consistent team of the IPL and have reached the Indian Premier League final a record eight times. CSK and Dhoni fans once again trust their leader to captain the side to another final. Here you can find all MS Dhoni images in CSK jersey, MS Dhoni HD Wallpapers in Chennai Super Kings shirt, fan-made Dhoni CSK pictures, customized MS Dhoni Wallpapers and more. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Dhoni has been out of action for over a year now. The former team India wicketkeeper-batsman last played a competitive game in July 2019 at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and has stayed away from cricket since then. Dhoni, a fan favourite worldwide, recently sent the entire country into a meltdown after announcing his international retirement on August 15. Fans are eager to see him return to action. Many excited and Dhoni fans have already started making fan-made MS Dhoni HD Images and Wallpapers to use it as phone wallpaper, mobile screensaver and even desktop background images. Here you can find all MS Dhoni HD images and Wallpapers in CSK Jersey, MS Dhoni Pictures in Chennai Super Kings Yellow Shirt. The best news is all of them are available for free download. Most Dangerous Team In IPL: 4 Stats That Prove MS Dhoni-Led CSK Are Favourites to Lift Indian Premier League 2020 Title.

He has led the CSK side to three IPL titles and Dhoni is the only captain to make consecutive IPL finals and also successfully defend the IP title. CSK are missing two of their most experienced players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh for IPL 2020. But all Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have full trust in their captain and believe he can still work his magic and lead them to another IPL title. Under Dhoni, CSK have been one of the most consistent teams in the IPL and fans will hope they can win a fourth Indian Premier League trophy this season.

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Free Images)

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: IANS)

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

Fans have already started showing their support for the men in yellow and captain MS Dhoni by using MS Dhoni HD Images as their phone and desktop Wallpapers, MD Dhoni HD pictures as screensavers. CSK fans can download all MS Dhoni HD Images in CSK jersey and show their support to the team and their captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).