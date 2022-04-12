Navi Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings posted 216 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) shared 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season, to take CSK to a mammoth total.

Also Read | Suyash Prabhudessai Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore Debutant.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.

Brief Score:

Also Read | IPL 2022: Don't Think We Are Struggling To Find the Right Playing XI, Says Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: 216 for 4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/35).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)