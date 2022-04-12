Suyash Prabhudessai made his Indian Premier League debut when he was named in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI for their IPL 2022 clash against Chennai Super Kings. The cricketer from Goa was bought by RCB during the IPL 2022 player auction and now has a chance to make an impact in India’s premier T20 league. CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2022.

Suyash Prabhudessai has multiple suitors during the player auction ahead of IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals were also interested in the player but it was RCB who placed the highest bid. The batting all-rounder has been a consistent run-scorer in domestic cricket and can be a useful sixth bowling option with his medium pace as and when the team needs it.

Suyash Prabhudessai Lesser-Known Facts

# Suyash Prabhudessai plays first-class cricket for Goa

# He was bought by RCB at IPL 2022 auction for INR 30 lakhs

# Suyash Prabhudessai was also a part of the RCB set-up in the 2021 edition of IPL

# He has one century and eight half-centuries in 19 First Class games

The cricketer was also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore set up during the 2021 season of IPL but wasn’t able to get any game time. In 22 T20 matches, Suyash Prabhudessai has scored 443 runs at an average of over 31.

