Mumbai, April 12: Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said that the team is not struggling to find the right playing XI. Mumbai Indians have made few changes to playing XI in three of their four games and the five-time champions lost four games on the trot, but Bumrah felt that the team is trying its best to make a comeback in the tournament. "I don't think we are struggling to find the right playing XI but you have to understand that in T20s, the matchups change according to the scenarios and the wickets. We are trying to do that and once we have some success, we will have more clarity," Bumrah said. CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Moeen and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

"This is not what we have planned but what has happened in the past is history, it doesn't matter anymore. That was a different time and team. Things may not have gone to plan so far but we keep on fighting and finding a way. We are trying to find solutions to the challenge and are focusing on the next game," he said. "Every team goes through a transitional phase, we just had a big auction and there are two new teams. The new guys are understanding the team and how the scenarios work. We enjoy that and once the transition is done, the quality will be back," Bumrah said ahead of their match against Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday.

After playing two games at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the India pacer felt that getting some early swing will be helpful. "If it was up to me, I'll say win the toss because that really helps!" quipped Bumrah. "There is a little bit of help with the new ball so maintaining a good line and trying to swing the ball upfront will help. And in the later stages, the wicket settles down in both innings so we have to start with our death bowling early," he noted. Arjuna Ranatunga Urges Sri Lankan Players to Leave IPL and Stand in Support of Their Country.

Bumrah also talked about how he or other bowlers adapted to bowl in batting-friendly conditions or adverse conditions like the onset of dew, which makes gripping the ball difficult. "You don't need to reinvent the wheel right, so you don't need new inspiration, we all love the game that's why we play. You always want to challenge yourself and with the wickets helping batters this year, we have to find new ways to deal with it. There have been discussions about it and are focused on our plans," he stated.

