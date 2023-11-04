Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will link up with his squad in Mumbai on Sunday in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, after missing a game against England.

Earlier, as per ICC, Marsh flew home from India on Thursday due to personal reasons and there is no certainty that he will return to the subcontinent for the remainder of the tournament as it heads towards the knockout stages.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Marsh will link up with the squad and is possible to be available for selection.

Marsh has a total of 225 runs at an average of above 37 and two wickets to his name at the World Cup thus far, with his best effort with the bat coming against Pakistan in Bengaluru when he smashed a brilliant 121. He also has smashed a fifty against Sri Lanka.

Australia will next play semifinal contenders Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed," Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement earlier.

Australia have already lost fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Saturday's clash against England due to concussion after an unlikely injury on a golf course, and the absence of Marsh adds further intrigue as the five-time World Cup champions chase a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

On top of it, the absence of hard-hitting Marsh is a big blow for Australia as they look to seal their place in the semifinals. (ANI)

