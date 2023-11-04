Cristiano Ronaldo will be the point of attention when Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on November 4. The Saudi Pro League giants have been in red-hot form and are second on the points table, with 25 points from 11 matches. They are just behind Al-Hilal, who are seven points ahead and Al-Nassr will look to reduce that gap with a win in this match. Luis Castro and his team enter this contest with an unbeaten run behind them, with their recent win coming against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in a heated King's Cup match. As Al-Nassr get ready to host Al-Khaleej, let us take a look at whether Ronaldo will play this match or not. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King’s Cup 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken fans back to the old days when he used to score goals for fun. In the Saudi Pro League this season, the Portugal star has netted 11 goals and six assists and is leading the goal-scoring charts. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who missed the recent ceremony in Paris where Messi won his eighth, has scored a whopping 43 goals in 2023 for club and country and has shown why he is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo Engages in Angry Exchange With Match Officials, Gestures For Referee To be Replaced During AL-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2023-24 fixture?

Ronaldo looks all set to feature in Al-Nassr's match against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Portugal star has trained pretty well with his teammates prior to this match and he will once again hold a key role in the starting XI. Ronaldo will look to add more goals to his tally with a solid performance in this contest that will also help him consolidate his position at the top of the list of most goals scored in Saudi Pro League 2023-24.

Al-Khaleej in stark contrast to their opponents, find themselves in the 14th place on the SPL 2023-24 points table. They have won just two matches out 11 played and will derive some inspiration from their King's Cup victory over Damac to pull off an impressive result in this contest.

