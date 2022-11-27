Pune, Nov 27 (PTI) Deepak Rawat and Reshma Dattu won the men's and women's title respectively in the Pune Half Marathon here on Sunday.

The third edition of the event saw over 16,000 runners and running enthusiasts participate.

Arjuna awardee and reputed distance runner Sudha Singh flagged off the race in the presence of other dignitaries.

Deepak clocked a time of 1.04.18 for the 21km distance to win the men's category while Deepak Kumbhar was second with 1.05.09. Hukam Singh bagged third place with a timing of 1.06.28.

In the women's 21km race, Reshma came first with a timing of 1.17.06, while Nandini Gupta (1.18.06) came second and Kavita Yadav (1.19.52) finished third.

The men's 10km run was won by Rohit Verma in a time of 30.06 minutes. Srinu Bugatha (30.06) was declared second in a thrilling photo finish, while Ankit Deshwal (30.21) was third.

Shashilata Thakur won the women's 10km run, clocking 35.56 minutes. Arpita Saini (37.34) was further back in second while Jyoti Chouhan (38.41) claimed third place.

