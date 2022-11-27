Croatia was left disappointed when they drew Morocco in their first game of the World Cup 2022. They will be under a bit of pressure when they take on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Zlatko Dalic's men are on a seven-game unbeaten run and were the finalists in Russia four years ago. The side has several experienced names in their ranks who are in the twilight of their career and this World Cup remains their last opportunity to win an international trophy for their country. The side may lack a bit of physicality but they make up for it with tireless running. Opponents Canada put up a solid fight against Belgium but came up short in the end. They can be a bit of a tricky team to face on their day. Croatia versus Canada will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 pm IST. Japan 0–1 Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022: South Americans Edge Past Blue Samurai in Group E Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Nikola Vlasic sustained a calf problem against Morocco and is a major doubt for the Canada game. Ivan Perisic was quiet in the drab draw against Morocco and for Croatia to carve out openings, the Tottenham Hotspurs man will need to have a good game. Skipper Luka Modric is a tireless runner in midfield but needs to get more close control of the match in terms of passing. The same applies to his midfield partner Marcelo Brozovic.

Canada with five at the back including three central defenders in Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, and Kamal Miller will make themselves compact to keep Croatia at bay. Skipper Atiba Hutchinson may be 39 but his work rate is second to none. His main role will be to be the link between defence and attack. Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan will partner striker Jonathan David in the attacking third to try and score for Canada. Lionel Messi's Wife and Kids Celebrate Argentina’s Victory Over Mexico, Antonela Roccuzzo Shares Sweet Family Pics From FIFA World Cup 2022

When is Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. The game will be held on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Croatia vs Canada (CRO vs CAN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Canada (CRO vs CAN), and FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Croatia vs Canada Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Croatia lack the cutting edge going forward but should find a way to defeat Canada in this crucial match.

