Germany is in danger of getting knocked out in the group stages in consecutive World Cup main events should they get another disappointing result on match day 2 in Group E. German football is going through difficult times and Hansi Flick has a massive job on his hand to turn around their fortunes. Against Japan, the Die Mannschaft looked brilliant in the first half but ran out of steam completely towards the last quarter of the contest. Their problem is compounded by the fact their opponents for the game - Spain - head into the contest on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica. Luis Enrique has placed his trust in the youth and Spain looks like a force to reckon with. Spain versus Germany will be telecasted on the Sports 18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 'Lionel Messi Did What He Does', Argentina Manager Scaloni Hails Albiceleste Captain

Rodri will start in the backline for Spain once again as it helps them start attacks from the defensive line. Sergio Busquets will sit back and shield the back four allowing the likes of Gavi and Pedri to venture forward with ease. Marco Asensio is the false nine for the Spanish side with Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo as the conventional wingers. Alvaro Morata might start this clash on the bench.

Leroy Sane is set to be deployed in the starting eleven for Germany with the Die Mannschaft in need of a creative spark. Jamal Musiala was brilliant against Japan and just lacked the finishing touch post some enthralling moves. Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich in midfield complement each other well while Thomas Muller will lead the attack despite being heavily criticized following his display against Japan. Lionel Messi's Wife and Kids Celebrate Argentina’s Victory Over Mexico, Antonela Roccuzzo Shares Sweet Family Pics From FIFA World Cup 2022

When is Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game will be held on November 28, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Spain vs Germany (ESP vs GER), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Germany (ESP vs GER), and FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Spain vs Germany Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Germany will be knocked out of the tournament with Spain set to claim a narrow 1-0 win.

