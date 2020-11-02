Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) Delhi Capitals qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs at number two position with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

RCB also entered the playoffs after DC took more than 17.3 overs to complete their chase.

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 152 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Young Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with a 41-ball 50.

In reply, DC chased down the target with six balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 152/7 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 50; Anrich Nortje 3/33).

Delhi Capitals: 154/4 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 54, Ajinkya Rahane 60; Shahbaz Ahmed 2/26). PTI

