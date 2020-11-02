Barcelona will continue their pursuit of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia come the January transfer window. The Catalan team tried signing the La Masia graduate during the summer but the deal couldn’t be complete as the two clubs were unable to meet on a transfer fee for the centre-back. The 19-year-old is also reportedly interested in coming back to Catalonia. Josep Maria Bartomeu Resigns as FC Barcelona President! Entire Board Steps Down.

According to a recent report from Sport, Barcelona are preparing an offer to sign Eric Garcia in the January transfer window. It is understood that the La Liga side doesn’t want to wait until the summer of 2021 to sigh the defender and will offer a fee of €8 million to Manchester City to acquire the 19-year-old's services. Barcelona Face Bankruptcy if Players Reject Another Wage Cut As Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Toll on Catalan Giants.

Eric Garcia’s contract with the Premier League side ends at the end of the current season and the youngster has reportedly refused several offers by Manchester City to sign a new deal. It is understood that the defender wants to come back to his boyhood club, who also see the 19-year-old as a future leader of their backline.

Barcelona are very much shirt in the center back position following the departure of Jean Clair Todibo on loan to Benfica. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet are the two senior fully fit defenders in the team as Samuel Umitit and youngster Ronald Araujo are currently out injured. The Frenchman is one his way back, but given his injury history, Umtiti is very much down the pecking order.

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also has expressed his desire to have Eric Garcia in his team in the past and with the club very much lacking in the center-back department, they are trying to make sure that the deal goes through despite the financial complications. Manchester City might let the youngster leave and get some cash instead of letting him go for free in the summer.

